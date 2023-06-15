Menu

Canada

$42M Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball winning ticket sold in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:41 am
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added 'Gold Ball Draw'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
Lotto 6/49 is launching a new format come the next draw this week — tickets will feature the the same $3 cost but the main draw where people select their numbers or choose a quick pick will be fixed at $5 million. A special "Gold Ball Draw" with multiple rounds will also be added with a $1-million guaranteed prize, which ensures that a winner takes home either the $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can run up to $60 million – Sep 12, 2022
Ontario’s lottery corporation says a $42 million winning ticket exists after numbers matched Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

According to the OLG, the ticket from the June 14 draw was purchased in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The jackpot is one of the largest since the Gold Ball Draw was introduced in 2022.

A $64 million winning ticket is the current record jackpot for the Gold Ball, sold in New Brunswick’s Gloucester County in early April during a 6/49 draw with one of the largest payouts in Canada in nearly seven-and-a-half years.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed in September, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the Gold Ball Draw.

The Gold Ball Draw guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said. The Gold Ball jackpot continues to grow by $2 million in each draw until it is won.

It starts with 30 balls: 29 white balls representing a $1 million prize and one gold ball representing the jackpot. If a white ball is drawn, the guaranteed $1 million prize is won and that ball is removed while the jackpot grows by $2 million. The process continues until the gold ball is drawn and the jackpot is won.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

– with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

