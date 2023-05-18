Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold in Greater Toronto Area

See more sharing options

A Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million was sold in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket that won the Classic Draw jackpot for Wednesday was sold in York Region.

A second prize-winning ticket worth $119,170.30 was sold in the Kenora-Rainy River District in northwestern Ontario, the OLG added.

The Gold Ball jackpot wasn’t drawn and stands at $28 million for Saturday’s draw, the OLG website says, with the Classic Draw remaining at its fixed $5 million.

Since the Gold Ball wasn’t drawn, the guaranteed $1 million prize was handed out. That was won by a ticket sold in western Canada, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, these were the winning numbers for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw:

Classic Draw: 16 25 28 40 47 49 Bonus 07

Encore: 1570115

Gold Ball ($1 million prize): 38325186-01