Canada

Conference in Kelowna, B.C. raising awareness about traumatic brain injuries

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 8:52 pm
Conference in Kelowna raising awareness on traumatic brain injuries
WATCH: Traumatic brain injuries are often one of the least talked about injuries, however, the effects can last a lifetime. And an annual conference in Kelowna is spreading awareness of what happens when they go untreated. Jasmine King reports.
Traumatic brain injuries are one of the least talked about injuries, however the effects can last a lifetime.

An annual conference in Kelowna, B.C. is spreading awareness of what happens when they go untreated.

“It’s the leading cause of death and disability in this nation. We refer to it as the invisible injury so oftentimes people don’t recognize it or they may jump to other conclusions,” said Amanda McFarlane, executive director of Brain Trust Canada.

UBCO hosts Brain Awareness Week open house

Experts, first responders and members of the public attended the annual West Coast Brain Injury Conference to discuss the brain, and what can happen when it gets injured.

“It’s important to share the information that’s out there which is changing all of the time, and to try and educate people that are involved in the industry as well as outside of the industry to be able to act in the best interests of our society. which really requires a cohesive approach,” said Cyrus Ameli, Brain Trust director.

One of the biggest goals of the conference is to change the way people perceive people with brain injuries.

“Instead of jumping to a conclusion and a judgement when you see someone acting unusually on the street, just run the question through your mind that this could be a traumatic injury. It’s not their fault, it’s not a choice, this is an injury,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane says that those who typically suffer from substance use problems or are experiencing homelessness have brain injuries that go untreated, which could eventually lead to more difficulties.

“Seventy to ninety per cent of people in the justice system have at least one brain injury which makes it hard for them to come out of the system, same thing with housing. If you’ve experienced a brain injury, it’s that much harder to pay your rent, to keep your house clean all of those things,” she said.

The organization says it is also wanted to host the event in Kelowna as cities similar to it are some of the hardest hit for these types of brain issues.

Brain Injuriestraumatic brain injuriesBrain Trust CanadaBrain TrustBrain Injury ConferenceBrain Trust KelownaWest Coast Brain Injury Conference
