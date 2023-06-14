Menu

Smoky skies bulletin issued for North Okanagan, Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 8:05 pm
A projection of smoke patterns across Western Canada on June 15, 2023, by the website Firesmoke.ca. View image in full screen
A projection of smoke patterns across Western Canada on June 15, 2023, by the website Firesmoke.ca. Firesmoke.ca
A smoky skies bulletin issued earlier in the day for parts of B.C.’s Interior now includes the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Wildfires burning in B.C.’s northeast, and in Alberta, have resulted in air quality statements for 14 regions across the province.

Earlier Wednesday, regions under the smoky skies bulletin stretched from the Peace River area, through Prince George and the Cariboo, and to the Kootenays.

But at 2 p.m., Environment Canada began adding parts of the Southern Interior.

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” said the national weather agency.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke.”

More information on local air quality stations is available online.

