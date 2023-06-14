Smoky skies bulletin issued for North Okanagan, Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

A smoky skies bulletin issued earlier in the day for parts of B.C.’s Interior now includes the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Wildfires burning in B.C.’s northeast, and in Alberta, have resulted in air quality statements for 14 regions across the province.

Earlier Wednesday, regions under the smoky skies bulletin stretched from the Peace River area, through Prince George and the Cariboo, and to the Kootenays.

4:02 Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 13

But at 2 p.m., Environment Canada began adding parts of the Southern Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” said the national weather agency.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke.”

More information on local air quality stations is available online.