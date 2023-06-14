Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Highway 3 corridor part of Destination Canada tourism program

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 7:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Highway 3 corridor part of Destination Canada tourism program'
Highway 3 corridor part of Destination Canada tourism program
A number of tourism organizations are turning their attention to southern Alberta. Travel Alberta recently identified the southwest corner of the province as a tourism development zone it considers to have potential. Now, as Erik Bay tells us, a national group has its eyes on the entire Highway 3 corridor.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Extending from the prairies to the Rocky Mountains, Highway 3 travels across southern Alberta and into B.C.

It’s that corridor connecting the two provinces that’s grabbing the attention of tourism developers.

“More and more we’re seeing people move away from those large city centres and this is a great opportunity for us here,” said Erin Crane, CEO of Tourism Lethbridge.

The highway is one of three corridors chosen by Destination Canada as part of its Tourism Corridor Strategy Program, called the Sustainable Journey from Prairies to Pacific.

Click to play video: 'Crowsnest Pass ‘ripe for opportunity’ to grow tourism sector: advocates'
Crowsnest Pass ‘ripe for opportunity’ to grow tourism sector: advocates

The other selections are an Atlantic Canada UNESCO tourism corridor and the Northern Indigenous Tourism Lodge Network through Yukon, the Northwest Territories and northern B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan intends to strengthen tourism by developing corridors across the country, something that’s ‘thrilled’ the provincial government.

“The significance of growing interest in the Highway 3 corridor cannot be overstated,” says a statement to Global News from minister of tourism and sport and Cardston-Siksika MLA, Joseph Schow.

“Increasing accessibility between our two provinces will encourage visitors to spend more time in our province and discover the diverse cultural heritage, recreational activities and awe-inspiring natural wonders that make Alberta a premier tourism destination.”

Infrastructure work is already underway on the corridor.

Click to play video: '‘Uncertainty is a killer’: Southern Alberta businesses worried over Hwy 3 twinning'
‘Uncertainty is a killer’: Southern Alberta businesses worried over Hwy 3 twinning

The province promised late last year to complete Highway 3 twinning from border to border within the next decade, starting with a 46-kilometre stretch between Taber, Alta., and Burdett, Alta., that is expected to begin construction this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hwy 3 is really kind of the centrepiece for everything that happens, from economic development, tourism, recreation and everything else,” said Bill Chapman, president of the Hwy 3 Twinning Development Association.

Advocates like Chapman hope the interest from Destination Canada will help leverage federal dollars for the twinning project from the National Trade Corridor Fund.

“Our executive director is planning to go to Ottawa next week to meet with federal counterparts in government and address the issues of Highway 3 and the need for twinning,” Chapman said.

Now Destination Canada’s program is moving into Phase 4, developing strategies for each corridor, a process that will involve local tourism partners.

“That just opens up more and more of that dialogue and the ability to reach more audiences about all the opportunities here,” Crane said.

That phase is expected to finish at the end of the year.

Related News
TravelTourismHighway 3tourism lethbridgeDestination CanadaHighway 3 TourismHighway 3 Twinning Development Association
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content