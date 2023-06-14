Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Millenium Library stabbing

By Amy-Ellen Prentice & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 6:04 pm
A 14-year-old suspect charged with second-degree murder regarding the stabbing at the Millenium Library last year appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, where he entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old suspect charged with second-degree murder regarding the stabbing at the Millenium Library last year appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, where he entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 14-year-old suspect charged with second-degree murder regarding the stabbing at the Millenium Library last year appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, where he entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial.

On Dec 11, 2022, police said 28-year-old Tyree Cayer was stabbed in the downtown library after a verbal argument had turned violent. He died in the hospital after being found with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m. that afternoon.

His death prompted a closure of the library for six weeks amid safety concerns and reopened with metal detectors at the front entrance.

Most of the details of this case were under a publication ban due to the age of the accused as well as several ongoing proceedings involving his co-accused.

Trending Now

It was an emotional day at court for Cayer’s family as his mother cried hearing details about her son’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say three additional boys are facing manslaughter charges in relation to Cayer’s death, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

The teen will remain in custody awaiting a sentencing hearing on July 26.

More on Crime
CrimeManitobawinnipegCourtWinnipeg crimedecember 2022Millenium Library stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content