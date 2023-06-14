14-year-old pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Millenium Library stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old suspect charged with second-degree murder regarding the stabbing at the Millenium Library last year appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon, where he entered a guilty plea and waived his right to a trial.

On Dec 11, 2022, police said 28-year-old Tyree Cayer was stabbed in the downtown library after a verbal argument had turned violent. He died in the hospital after being found with serious injuries around 4:40 p.m. that afternoon.

His death prompted a closure of the library for six weeks amid safety concerns and reopened with metal detectors at the front entrance.

Most of the details of this case were under a publication ban due to the age of the accused as well as several ongoing proceedings involving his co-accused.

It was an emotional day at court for Cayer’s family as his mother cried hearing details about her son’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say three additional boys are facing manslaughter charges in relation to Cayer’s death, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

The teen will remain in custody awaiting a sentencing hearing on July 26.