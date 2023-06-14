New indigenous-led project launched in N.B. to address opioid crisis

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous-led pilot program will study the use of cannabinoid treatments on those healing from opiate-use disorder in Natoaganeg First Nation in northern New Brunswick.

The disorder is usually treated with medications like Suboxone and Methadone in what’s commonly referred to as opiate agonist treatment to taper patients off, in combination with other treatments like mental health counselling.

“It’s a new model, it’s organic in nature, it has many team players, you know, it’s indigenous-led, which I think is very important,” Dean Vicaire, the Health Technical Advisor for the NB Assembly of First Nations said on Wednesday.

Thirty patients will receive a combination of opiate agonist treatment and cannabinoid treatments.

Gimli, Manitoba based doctor and Chief Medical Advisor for the project Shelley Turner explained each patient would be assessed individually, and a combination of THC and CBD could be used to help with sleep and withdrawal symptoms.

Cannabinoid treatment is not covered by Medicare.

“I think the challenge really is the cost for people. You know, the people that need this medicine the most are not able to afford it,” Turner said.

The cost of the treatment will be covered by a $1.2 million-dollar investment from Health Canada.

The treatment results will be studied by a team of researchers from the University of New Brunswick.

“I’m hopeful that this will be part of some foundational data that supports, perhaps, the ability to have some coverage for this for patients that need it,” she said.

Rexton-based Eco Canadian Organic (E.C.O.), a medical and recreational cannabis producer, will be providing the cannabis for the project.

E.C.O. co-founder Brent Hannay said he’s hoping the initiative “will make a world of difference.”

“It’s no secret in New Brunswick and many areas that cheap crystal meth that’s easily accessible that does real damage, so we’re really concerned about how we stop that?” Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish said on Wednesday.

He is pleased the program will be taking place in the community.

“This is just another really good opportunity to develop the science around (substance use disorder treatment)” he said.

The program will take place at the Gitpo Spirit Lodge, a treatment centre for men that offers wraparound services to help those dealing with substance use disorder.

Managing Director Tom Mann said it’s important for those seeking treatment to be able to do so in their community.

In an interview, he said in addition to medical treatment, the center offered cultural treatments.

“They include things like drumming, traditional cultural programming, singing, quilting, a place for individuals to go and redevlop themselves as contributing members of their community,” he said.