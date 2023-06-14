Mayoral byelection: Views on the Ontario Science Centre

The mayoral byelection is just weeks away. As the six front-runners continue along the campaign trail, the debate surrounding the future of the Ontario Science Centre has come up repeatedly.

The land is currently owned by the City of Toronto and the local conservation authority and leased to the province for a period of 99 years.

The province has expressed interest in moving the Science Centre to Ontario Place.

“Going to have a conversation with the city of Toronto, because it’s their land. Either keep an old building – all run down – or the province is coming in, saying I’m going to build you something unbelievable,” said Ontario premier, Doug Ford.

The province will need to work city with its incoming mayor.

A statement from the City of Toronto said, “The current lease agreement permits the Ontario Science Centre to demolish the existing structures on the land if desired. The lease agreement also permits the Ontario Science Centre to build structures on the land, provided they are constructed for purposes of operating as a science centre. Changes to the current lease agreement would require renegotiation with the city and TRCA.”

John Wright, executive vice president of Maru Public Opinion said the province, the city and its new mayor will need to come to the table to talk about the future of the Ontario Science Centre, and with the city in need of assistance as it faces a massive budget deficit, its future might be a useful bargaining chip.

“What we do know is that the province and the federal government haven’t negotiated anything at this stage with anyone who is running for mayor because they want to wait until it happens and after that, everything becomes a bargaining chip,” Wright said.

“Look we want to respect the city of Toronto’s rights to what it wants to do… However, there are a number of priorities that have to met and mutually agreed to… It may be that you need to give and take on this and it’s going to be right in the lap of the mayor as soon as this election is over.”

Here’s a look at where some candidates stand on the relocation of the Science Centre.

Ana Bailão

Former city councilor Ana Bailão said she would like to see the Science Centre preserved but also see the creation of new housing, including 1,500 affordable homes.

“I am asking them to consider having the Ontario Science Centre fully relocated as a state-of-the-art facility,” Bailão said at a press conference in April.

Speaking to Global News anchor, Alan Carter, Bailão said she would like to see the Science Centre preserved for the community it serves.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to build affordable housing and those parking lots at the end of two transit lines in a housing crisis are great opportunities,” she said.

“The building is a historic building and as mayor, I’m looking forward to working with the community on the programming that will go in there. There are lots of things that can happen in there — still related to science and innovation — there is academic institutions around there that we can work with. There is a lot of need as well.”

Brad Bradford

Toronto city councilor Brad Bradford said he would like to see the Science Centre stay in the neighbourhood and continue to serve the residents in the area and beyond.

“Where it is, is where it should stay,” he said.

“It’s an important part of summer camps for families in the neighbourhood. It’s important job and employment opportunities and if you look at the make up of that part of the city — you have the Japanese Cultural Centre, you have the Aga Khan Museum, Science Centre — there is a nice cluster of educational and cultural institutions there that I think play a really important part in that community fabric.”

Olivia Chow

Former member of parliament and Toronto city councilor, Olivia Chow said she is against moving the Ontario Science Centre, as well.

In a statement she calls on the Premier to halt his plan.

“Instead of adding yet another amenity downtown, the Ford government should consult with the local community on how to improve the Science Centre in its current location,” the statement said.

“Ontario Place is one of the most important public spaces on Toronto’s waterfront. We have the opportunity to work with the community to build a 21st Century public park rather than a subsidized private luxury spa. As mayor, I will fight for an Ontario Place for all and a Science Centre that puts the children of Flemingdon and Thorncliffe first.”

Mitzie Hunter

Former Liberal MPP, Mitzie Hunter called the idea to move the Science Centre “wrong.”

“I think it’s wrong and I thought it was a bad idea,” she said.

“Why would you subtract from communities that are high need … they need more amenities and services, not less. In a time where we are just about … to open the Eglinton crosstown where there is a Science Centre stop where people get off and visit easily, and you want to take it away? I think it’s a bad idea.”

Hunter added the building needs renovations and there is a potential to add housing.

Josh Matlow

City councilor Josh Matlow would also like to see the Science Centre stay at its current home.

“The science centre should remain in the Flemingdon parking community supporting them and Thorncliffe park resident,” he said.

“Kids rely on it for educational opportunities. Local residents rely on it for jobs.”

Mark Saunders

Former Police Chief Mark Saunders is one of few candidates who has said he is in favour of the Science Centre’s relocation.

“Mark supports making Ontario Place a year-round attraction; bringing much needed jobs and economic activity to Toronto 365 days a year,” a statement from his campaign office said.

“While special advisor, over a year ago, Mark championed moving the Science Centre to Ontario Place. We need anchor attractions for the whole family, both local and tourists, open the entire year.”