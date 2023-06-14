Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 1:13 pm
Toronto police tape. View image in full screen
Toronto police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road area just after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area and police urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSPedestrian StruckToronto trafficToronto CollisionToronto Pedestrian Struckpedestrian struck torontoEglinton Avenue Eastmason road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content