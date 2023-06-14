Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road area just after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area and police urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

