Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto, police say

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road area just after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Roads were closed in the area and police urged motorists to consider alternate routes.
