Entertainment

Johnny Depp to donate $1M Amber Heard defamation settlement to charities

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Jury awards Johnny Depp $15 million in damages in defamation suit against Amber Heard'
Jury awards Johnny Depp $15 million in damages in defamation suit against Amber Heard
After a six-week trial, a Virginia jury on Wednesday ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages – Jun 1, 2022
Johnny Depp will donate the US$1 million defamation settlement he has received from his ex-wife Amber Heard to multiple charities, according to numerous reports.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Depp, 60, would split the funds for donations to five charities: the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Depp is reportedly set to donate $200,000 to each charity.

The settlement was allegedly paid by Heard’s insurance company.

Heard, 37, has not commented publicly on this newest development — one that signals the end of the ex-spouses’ years-long series of legal battles in the U.S. and U.K.

In June 2022, a seven-person jury in Virginia found both Heard and Depp guilty of defamation. Depp originally sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she penned for the Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury ruled in favour of Depp and awarded the actor $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in a favourable ruling on one of her three countersuit claims.

In December, Depp and Heard reached a settlement that saw the Aquaman actor agree to pay Depp $1 million. He pledged to donate the settlement to charity.

Click to play video: 'Heard’s lawyers refute Depp’s claims she perpetrated a hoax: ‘what would Amber Heard’s motive be?’'
Heard’s lawyers refute Depp’s claims she perpetrated a hoax: ‘what would Amber Heard’s motive be?’

At the time, Heard said the decision to settle with Depp was “very difficult” and “not an act of concession.”

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” Heard wrote in a statement shared to social media. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”

She continued, writing, “I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder.”

Lawyers for Depp said the settlement would “formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light.”

Trending Now

Since their high-profile defamation lawsuit last year, Depp has starred in the new French-language film, Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays the former King of France Louis XV. He made an appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival for a screening last month.

Heard now lives in Spain. People magazine reported the actor moved to Madrid with her daughter after the Virginia defamation trial ended.

In a video posted to social media, Heard answered questions from a local reporter about her new life. In Spanish, Heard said she’s moved on and loves living in Spain.

@casaenplaya

Amber Heard’s Spanish Relocation @amberheard 🏖️ @casaenplaya is a Paradisefront Villa in Spain Surrounded By Beaches Represented By @Nest Seekers @luxeally @nestseekersspain #relocation #amberheard 📍 Figueiroa Beach (Spain) __ 3 floors 6000 sq. ft 10 bedrooms 6 bathrooms Land plot of 140000 sq. ft Terrace Direct access to the sea Garage Fitted wardrobes Storeroom Orientation South Central heating: Gas __ #NestSeekers #casaenplaya #luxeally Listing: @JacksonLieblein @jtoth_ca 𝐍𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 WebID 2541417 Visit: NestSeekers.com/2541417 #location #beaches #chalet #beach #beachfront #LuxuryHomes #LuxuryHouse #realestate #beachlife #filmlocation #Mansion #paradise #beachvibes #finca #realestateagent #LuxuryRealEstate #property #nestseekersinternational #RealEstateBroker #accidentallywesanderson #luxe #RealEstateNews #beachhouse #LuxuryLiving #primelocation

♬ sonido original – Casa En Playa

She is set to attend Italy’s 69th Taormina Film Festival this month as part of her new movie In The Fire. Heard plays a widowed American psychiatrist working with a child some believe is possessed by the devil.

The film is her first since DC Studios released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

