Burnaby RCMP seek 21-year-old woman last seen over 2 weeks ago

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 21-year-old woman last seen more than two weeks ago.

Kiana McDermott was reported missing Tuesday, but was last seen on Friday, May 26, Mounties said.

Police say she’s known to use transit as her main mode of getting around the Lower Mainland, and that her disappearance is out of character.

Investigators and her family are concerned about her well-being.

McDermott is described as Indigenous, five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.