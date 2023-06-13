Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver developer wins deferral on $10 million owed to the city

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 10:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Major developer seeks delay to payment to City of Vancouver'
Major developer seeks delay to payment to City of Vancouver
WATCH: A B.C. developer has asked the City of Vancouver to delay payment for amenities tied to its downtown development project, citing a worsening economic environment since the project was approved. Negar Mojtahedi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A prominent Vancouver developer is getting a reprieve from city council on its timeline to pay $10 million it owes the city.

The money is part of $26 million in community amenity contributions (CAC) Anthem Properties agreed to pay the city in 2021, during rezoning for a high-profile lot at the corner of West Georgia and Bidwell streets.

Anthem bought the land, the site of a former Chevron station, for $72 million in 2017.

Council agreed to rezone the lot for a 33-storey, 127-unit condo tower, and Anthem has so far paid $15.6 million of the agreed CAC.

But the company argued a slew of economic headwinds, including the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, have caused challenges — while construction financing won’t flow until the fall.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Is Metro Vancouver’s real estate market heating up again?'
Is Metro Vancouver’s real estate market heating up again?

Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung insisted the city will still collect the full payment it is owed.

Trending Now

“The city will fully collect all of those funds, and within the policy guidelines that allow it to be paid within 24 months of when the rezoning was approved,” she said.

“So there was originally an earlier scheduled date, and the developer has asked for a number of months of flexibility, but again, the city will receive its full payment and it will do that within the maximum period allowed as per the policy.”

In a statement, Anthem CEO Eric Carlson praised the city for agreeing to the company’s “win-win proposal.”

More on Politics
Real EstateVancouver real estateDeveloperAnthemVancouver developmentVancouver condosAnthem Propertiesvancouver developer$10 million deferralanthem deferalcac deferal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content