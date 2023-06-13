Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingston, Ont. blood donations in decline, Canadian Blood Services says

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 4:42 pm
Canadian Blood Services says blood donation in Kingston, and across Canada, has been in decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Canadian Blood Services says blood donation in Kingston, and across Canada, has been in decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This week is National Blood Donor Week, and Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is looking for people to roll up their sleeves.

Blood donations are down this year in Kingston, Ont., with more than 1,700 open spots.

But Kingston is not alone — across Canada, there are over 150,000 open appointments.

“Typically we expect to see challenges filling appointments in the summer, when people are distracted by nice weather and vacation plans,” says Ron Vezina, vice-president of Public Affairs for Canadian Blood Services.

“This year, the lag has hit sooner than we expected. We know there are major events impacting people in various communities across the country, but we can’t pause the need for blood.”

According to CBS, blood donation has been on the decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

They say there is no specific reason behind it, but could be attributed to medical reasons or deferrals.

“What we know is that we lost a large number of regular blood donors,” says Debbi Burfoot, Community Development Manager for CBS.

“Now we have to bring in new blood donors to make up and mitigate those losses.”

Trending Now

Burfoot also adds that the need for blood tends to rise in the summer months, with more vehicle collisions happening in the summer due to increased travel habits.

If you wish to donate blood, you can visit blood.ca to book an appointment.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3-year-old Millbrook boy battling leukemia running month-long blood drive'
Family of 3-year-old Millbrook boy battling leukemia running month-long blood drive
COVID-19KingstonHospitalDonationCanadian Blood ServicesBloodCBS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content