Weather

B.C. weather: More daily temperature records tumble

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 3:01 pm
It was a hot day in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Monday, with many communities eclipsing 30 C. View image in full screen
It was a hot day in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Monday, with many communities eclipsing 30 C. Ken Starnes
It was hot, weather-wise, across most of B.C. on Monday, with several areas setting new daily temperature records.

The province’s hot spot, and the nation’s as well, was Lytton, where the mercury reached 36.4 C, and edged past the community’s old mark of 36.2 C, which was set in 2019.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 12

Elsewhere, Pemberton reached 35.6 C, surpassing the village’s old mark of 33.8 C, set in 2002.

And in Alberta, a prolonged period of above-normal temperatures continued, leading to five communities there setting new daily temperature records. That province’s hot spot was Jasper at 30.3 C.

Below are the areas in B.C. that set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on June 12, 2023:

Blue River

  • New record: 32.0 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1955

Cache Creek / Ashcroft

  • Tied record of 35.0 C, set in 1982

Lytton

  • New record: 36.4 C
  • Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2019

Nakusp

  • New record: 33.5 C
  • Old record: 31.4 C, set in 1992
Pemberton

  • New record: 35.6 C
  • Old record: 33.8 C, set in 2002

Penticton

  • Tied record of 33.9 C, set in 1989

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: 30.7 C
  • Old record: 27.4 C, set in 2009

Whistler

  • New record: 31.1 C
  • Old record: 30.5 C, set in 2002

Yoho National Park

  • New record: 27.6 C
  • Old record: 26.7 C, set in 1923
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 12
