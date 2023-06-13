B.C. weather: More daily temperature records tumble

It was hot, weather-wise, across most of B.C. on Monday, with several areas setting new daily temperature records.
The province’s hot spot, and the nation’s as well, was Lytton, where the mercury reached 36.4 C, and edged past the community’s old mark of 36.2 C, which was set in 2019.
Elsewhere, Pemberton reached 35.6 C, surpassing the village’s old mark of 33.8 C, set in 2002.
And in Alberta, a prolonged period of above-normal temperatures continued, leading to five communities there setting new daily temperature records. That province’s hot spot was Jasper at 30.3 C.
Below are the areas in B.C. that set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on June 12, 2023:
Blue River
- New record: 32.0 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1955
Cache Creek / Ashcroft
- Tied record of 35.0 C, set in 1982
Lytton
- New record: 36.4 C
- Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2019
Nakusp
- New record: 33.5 C
- Old record: 31.4 C, set in 1992
Pemberton
- New record: 35.6 C
- Old record: 33.8 C, set in 2002
Penticton
- Tied record of 33.9 C, set in 1989
Puntzi Mountain
- New record: 30.7 C
- Old record: 27.4 C, set in 2009
Whistler
- New record: 31.1 C
- Old record: 30.5 C, set in 2002
Yoho National Park
- New record: 27.6 C
- Old record: 26.7 C, set in 1923
