B.C. to build new shelter at site of ‘problematic’ unhoused encampment in Abbotsford

The B.C. government is building a new 50-bed shelter at the site of what Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon has described as a “problematic” unhoused encampment in Abbotsford.

The $4-million facility will be temporarily located on an empty plot of Crown land — what was supposed to be the Lonzo Park and Ride — that has become home to a number of people in need of shelter. As it stands, the area is covered in tents, tarped structures, old RVs and garbage.

“What’s been clear to us is that the situation cannot continue as it currently is,” Kahlon said at the Tuesday announcement.

“Encampments offer a sense of community for some people, but they’re not safe or sustainable forms of long-term shelter, and (they) create significant risks for people’s well-being.”

According to the province, in 2020 there were more than 100 people living at the Lonzo Road and Sumas Way encampment. That number has since dwindled to about 15, but continues to fluctuate.

Kahlon said there are “consistent” daily health, safety and fire risks at the site. In May, Abbotsford police described it as the “most violent” encampment in the city, with businesses “victimized daily by thefts” and drug use on their properties.

Knives, axes, bear spray, machetes, real and imitation firearms, and ammunition have all been seized from the camp. Police told Global News the number of violent crime calls near the site has almost quadrupled — to 119 in 2022 from 31 in 2015.

As of May 23, there had been 37 violent crime calls for the area in 2023 and 686 total calls for service.

The shelter that was announced Tuesday will serve as a temporary replacement for the existing 40-bed Riverside Road shelter, resulting in a net of 10 new beds. A new permanent supportive housing building eventually will go up at the Riverside Road shelter’s current location, adjacent to Cole Starnes Place.

The shelter will remain in place for up to 18 months, while the Housing Ministry identifies an appropriate permanent location for it. Global News has reached out to the ministry to find out what will happen to the $4-million shelter after that timeframe. The land on which will sit belongs to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which is eventually planning road upgrades in the area.

Residents of the Lonzo Road encampment were told Tuesday the camp would need to be cleared out by June 26. Kahlon said all will be offered accommodations or support to rent regular market units, as well as storage options for their belongings.

“The goal here is to break the cycle between sheltering indoors and outside and create a bridge to long-term housing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the province will work with the City of Abbotsford to create a new homelessness encampment action response team program — HEART — to create new regional teams to provide housing, health and social services to those living in encampments, he added.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens called it a “much-needed investment,” noting multiple overdoses, fires, medical emergencies, criminal activities and violent incidents have occurred at the encampment.

“Ensuring adequate supports for the most vulnerable people located in this area has been a struggle,” he said at the announcement.

“Everyone who is sheltering in this location is someone’s son, daughter, parent or friend, which is sometimes lost and gets overlooked when we talk about these issues. These issues transcend politics … these are human souls that deserve dignity and respect.”

Local MLA and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis said the province is aware that more needs to be done, but she’s confident that with collaboration from all levels of government, cities will make meaningful progress in tackling the homelessness crisis.

Kahlon said the new shelter is set to open in the fall, with 24/7 support services including food and health services.