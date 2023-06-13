Paul Bernardo prison transfer review underway, should be completed ‘within a few weeks’

Send this page to someone via email

A review of the decision to move convicted teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is underway and should be completed “within a few weeks,” the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

In a statement sent to Global News on Tuesday, the CSC said a three-person review committee including “external representation” has begun its work.

“Specifically, the review will examine the appropriateness of his security classification and transfer to a medium-security facility, review victims considerations and notifications, and whether the legislative and policy framework was followed in this case,” the CSC said.

“It will also look at any other relevant considerations specific to this case.”

News of Bernardo’s transfer from a maximum-security prison broke earlier this month, and drew sharp criticism from many, including Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

The CSC said its thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“We know that continued public attention of this case is very difficult for them and we regret any pain or concern this transfer has caused,” the CSC said.

The families of Bernardo’s victims didn’t learn that he was being transferred to a different prison until the day it happened.

The CSC said the decision to move Bernardo was due to a “reassessment of his security classification.”

“Security classification must be reviewed at least every two years (for context, Paul Bernardo has been incarcerated since 1993),” the statement said.

“A change to the security classification of offenders is based on the assessment of their risk related to institutional adjustment, escape risk, and risk to public safety, based on a consistent set of factors set out in law and policy. When transferring an offender, CSC selects the appropriate level of security by taking into account the degree and type of control they require to ensure the ongoing safety of the public, victims, offenders, and our staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

The CSC said over 95 per cent of offenders in maximum security are there because they can’t be safely managed in a medium-security facility.

It was determined that Bernardo could be safely managed in a medium-security institution, the statement said.

“The fact that an offender is in medium security does not mean they are being ‘fast-tracked’ through the federal correctional system,” the CSC said.

“An offender can still be a high public safety risk, yet CSC can effectively and safely manage them in a medium-security setting.”

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the murders, kidnapping and torture of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He has admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women and was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka, who died after being drugged and sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Tammy’s sister Karla Homolka, who was married to Bernardo at the time, was released in 2005 after completing a 12-year sentence for her role in the crimes committed against French and Mahaffy.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel, John Lawless and The Canadian Press