Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poilievre calls on feds to reverse Paul Bernardo prison transfer

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2023 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Paul Bernardo moved from Millhaven Institution'
Paul Bernardo moved from Millhaven Institution
WATCH ABOVE: Paul Bernardo moved from Millhaven Institution
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to use whatever tools it can to reverse a decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.

Bernardo‘s move to a facility in Quebec was made public last week after the correctional service notified the lawyer representing the families of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy, whom Bernardo kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the early 1990s.

The killer and serial rapist had been serving a life sentence at Millhaven Institution, a maximum-security penitentiary near Kingston, Ont.

Tim Danson, a lawyer for the victims’ families, says it was unacceptable that the prison service refused to answer questions about the reason for the Bernardo’s move or details of his custody conditions, citing his privacy rights.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Poilievre called Bernardo a “monster” and said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government should work to see him returned to a maximum-security prison.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement last Friday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Bernardo’s transfer was “shocking and incomprehensible,” adding that he planned to raise the issue with Anne Kelly, commissioner of the federal correctional service.

Danson said he was pleased to the minister’s statement

“Now we need action,” he told The Canadian Press on Sunday. “This is one of Canada’s most notorious, sadistic, psychopathic killers.”

“We need the public in masses, in millions, to be writing to the minister, to the commissioner of corrections, and to the members of Parliament, to express their outrage over this _ that secrecy will not work. We want transparency.”

Click to play video: 'Convicted schoolgirl killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo denied parole'
Convicted schoolgirl killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo denied parole

Mendicino said he planned to raise the situation with Anne Kelly, commissioner of the federal correctional service, saying he expects it to “take a victim-centred and trauma-informed approach in these cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service, for its part, issued a statement offering no details about Bernardo’s transfer but saying safety is its “paramount consideration” in all such decisions.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an offender’s case under the Privacy Act, we want to assure the public that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure institution, with appropriate security perimeters and controls in place,” the statement read.

It went on to note that Bernardo, who has been designated a dangerous offender, is serving an “indeterminate sentence” with no end date.

Trending Now

Danson said the French and Mahaffy families were shocked to hear of Bernardo’s transfer, with the move bringing up decades of anguish and grief.

“Then for me to have to tell them as their lawyer and their friend, ‘I’m afraid I have no answers for you because of Bernardo’s privacy rights,”’ he said.

“Of course their response is the one that you would expect: ‘What about the rights of Kristen? What about the rights of Leslie? What about their rights?”

“These are questions I can’t answer other than just to agree with them and share in their despair.”

Click to play video: 'Parents express confusion, concern upon learning Karla Homolka volunteers at their children’s school'
Parents express confusion, concern upon learning Karla Homolka volunteers at their children’s school

 

Story continues below advertisement

Bernardo’s dangerous offender status makes the move all the more puzzling, Danson added as he questioned why Bernardo should reap any benefits of being in a medium-security facility with more lenient living conditions.

“We need an open and transparent discussion and debate. These are major, major public institutions paid for by the taxpayers of Canada.”

He suggested the correctional service’s handling of the matter risks leading the public to feel suspicious of the entire system.

“They want to do everything behind closed doors and secretly.”

More on Canada
Paul BernardoKarla HomolkaMillhavenKristen FrenchLeslie MahaffyLa Macazapaul bernardo moved from millhavenpaul bernardo moved to medium securityPaul Bernardo crimesPaul Bernardo medium securityPaul Bernardo transferPaul Bernardo victims
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content