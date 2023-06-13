Victims coming forward prompts dismantling of human trafficking ring: RCMP

Charges have been laid in connection to the dismantling of a labour trafficking ring in southwestern Ontario last week.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News that their officers, along with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and London Police, investigated “a human trafficking file involving labour trafficking.”

In an update released Tuesday morning, police said that the investigation, dubbed OExplorer, was launched earlier this year.

“London Police Service actually started the investigation and asked for the RCMP to help them with it because it was just too big of a scope being multi-jurisdictional,” RCMP Cpl. Christy Veenstra told Global News. “They had victims that actually came in and asked for help, so it all started from there.”

Police said they descended on a Highview Avenue apartment building on Thursday as part of the probe to “dismantle the human trafficking ring that was operating across southwestern Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, the suspects in this investigation were advertising internationally for labourers to work in Canada. Upon arrival, police say that the labourers were placed at local businesses across southwestern Ontario, reporting that their travel documents were taken from them, and they were paid sub-standard wages while living in conditions that bordered on inhumane.

“They were living in a variety of different places in very close quarters,” Veenstra said.

Search warrants were executed at multiple businesses and residences across southwestern Ontario where police say the victims were being criminally exploited by the accused.

A total of 31 people were rescued.

1:31 New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada

RCMP also said that officers have implemented restraints on associated bank accounts, and seized a number of electronic devices, documents and vehicles in relation to the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Veenstra, two people were arrested and charged with numerous human trafficking offences in relation to the investigation and had their bail hearing Monday morning.

In an update to Global News Tuesday morning, RCMP said 43-year-old Eduardo Silva Cardonzo and 42-year-old Herbert Navarrete Santos, both of London, face charges in the case.

Silva Cardonzo has been charged with the following offences:

Human Trafficking

Material Benefit,

Withholding Documents

Proceeds of Crime,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Uttering Threats

Conspiracy to Commit Offences

Employing a Foreign National

Counselling Misrepresentation

Navarrete Santos has also been charged with the following offences:

Human Trafficking

Material Benefit

Sexual Assault

Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Conspiracy to Commit Offences

Employing a Foreign National

Both accused were held in custody after their initial arrest.

Silva Cardozo appeared in court on Tuesday and Navarrete Santos is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation included assistance from the York Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Ministry of Labour, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG), and the non-government agencies who provided victim supports.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to all of the organizations and employees who worked on this investigation,” said RCMP Supt. Kevin McGonigal, officer in charge for the District Trans National Serious Organized Crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Human trafficking is a crime that takes a terrible toll on the people who have been exploited. It has been very satisfying to know that we were able to rescue these victims from a horrifying situation.”

However, Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, told Global News that he is concerned that some of the victims may not be getting the support they need following the raid.

“In terms of what support they require, the first issue is what supports we’re taking away from them,” he said. “Did they have housing and now they don’t have it. Where they’re working, and because of the so-called raid, now they don’t have employment … It’s like the raid actually worsens the conditions.”

“What they likely need now, which is what everyone needs, is work, an income, and housing,” Hussan continued. “There is no support for frankly anyone in this province, regardless of status of work, to really get employment or housing. The shelters are full, job placement is difficult, especially if you don’t have preexisting connections, making services virtually unavailable.”

He stressed that “people need rights and immigration status, not a rescue.”

Veenstra said that a variety of support services were given to victims following the raid, including short-term housing, food and clothing.

“There’s been more long-term housing found for them (and) they were given the opportunity to speak with immigration lawyers because a lot of them had their passports taken from them,” she said, detailing that support was also given through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Story continues below advertisement

“Often the traffickers will hold over the victims’ heads that they don’t have a passport and they’re going to be in trouble. But with this law, that’s not true and we’re going to help you so that this doesn’t happen,” Veenstra said.