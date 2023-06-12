Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

31 people rescued in London, Ont. human trafficking raid: RCMP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:08 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thirty-one alleged victims were rescued following a human trafficking investigation in London, Ont., on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News that their officers, along with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and London Police, investigated “a human trafficking file involving labour trafficking.”

Police reportedly descended on a Highview Avenue apartment building on Thursday as part of the probe.

According to RCMP Cpl. Christy Veenstra, two people, both allegedly in their 40s, have been arrested and charged with numerous human trafficking offences in relation to the investigation and had their bail hearing Monday morning.

No further court information is available at this time and the suspects reportedly remain in custody.

London police said that officers assisted in the investigation, referring all inquiries to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News did not receive a response from the CBSA by the time of publication.

No information has been provided as to where the raid took place, but police said that more details pertaining to the case are set to be released on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '64 Mexicans rescued from Ontario human labour trafficking ring'
64 Mexicans rescued from Ontario human labour trafficking ring
RCMPLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontHuman TraffickingCBSARaidCanadian Border Services Agencylabour trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content