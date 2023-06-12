31 people rescued in London, Ont. human trafficking raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-one alleged victims were rescued following a human trafficking investigation in London, Ont., on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News that their officers, along with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and London Police, investigated “a human trafficking file involving labour trafficking.”

Police reportedly descended on a Highview Avenue apartment building on Thursday as part of the probe.

According to RCMP Cpl. Christy Veenstra, two people, both allegedly in their 40s, have been arrested and charged with numerous human trafficking offences in relation to the investigation and had their bail hearing Monday morning.

No further court information is available at this time and the suspects reportedly remain in custody.

London police said that officers assisted in the investigation, referring all inquiries to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News did not receive a response from the CBSA by the time of publication.

No information has been provided as to where the raid took place, but police said that more details pertaining to the case are set to be released on Tuesday.