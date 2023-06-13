Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 11:55 am
What the Bank of Canada’s rate hike means for consumers and businesses
Gains the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while the loonie also rose to top 75 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.77 points at 20,038.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 178.46 points at 34,244.79. The S&P 500 index was up 31.73 points at 4,370.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102 points at 13,563.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.23 cents US compared with 74.82 cents US on Monday.

The July crude contract was up US$2.47 at US$69.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$4.80 at US$1,964.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.84 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

