Police seek man who followed teen girl across Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak to after an incident in Waterloo last week.
Police say the special victims unit is currently investigating a report that a teen was followed by a stranger while riding on Grand River Transit from Ainslie Street Terminal to Fairview Park Mall Terminal and finally to University of Waterloo Station.
Police say the man tried to talk to her during the incident, which stretched across the three cities.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or 1-800-222-8477.
