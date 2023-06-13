Woman found seriously injured at downtown Calgary CTrain station: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was found seriously injured at the Third Street S.W. LRT station at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said it appears the woman was stabbed and are investigating.

Calgary police believe the 30-year-old woman was injured in Century Gardens, then got on an eastbound CTrain. The train stopped at the Third Street S.W. station where EMS crews boarded and began providing care to the women.

The woman remains in serious but stable condition.

The Eighth Street S.W. station, which is next to Century Gardens, was closed during the investigation. CTrains were still running along Seventh Avenue but were not stopping at that station.