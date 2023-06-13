Menu

Crime

Woman found seriously injured at downtown Calgary CTrain station: police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 11:07 am
Photo of the scene where a women was found seriously injured at the 3-street train station in Calgary on June 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Photo of the scene where a women was found seriously injured at the Third Street CTrain station in downtown Calgary on June 13, 2023. Global News
A woman was found seriously injured at the Third Street S.W. LRT  station at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said it appears the woman was stabbed and are investigating.

Calgary police believe the 30-year-old woman was injured in Century Gardens, then got on an eastbound CTrain. The train stopped at the Third Street S.W. station where EMS crews boarded and began providing care to the women.

The woman remains in serious but stable condition.

The Eighth Street S.W. station, which is next to Century Gardens, was closed during the investigation. CTrains were still running along Seventh Avenue but were not stopping at that station.

