Man’s body found inside Montreal apartment had marks of violence, police say

Montreal police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.
A 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. Monday to report an unconscious man in an apartment on St-Michel Boulevard, near St-Zotique Street.
Police say the victim’s body showed marks of violence, but did not provide more details.
“The circumstances surrounding this death are unexplained for now,” said police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.
A safety zone was set up in the area.
The police department’s major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation.
— with files from The Canadian Press
