Canada

Man’s body found inside Montreal apartment had marks of violence, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: June 13, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: June 13, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Montreal police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

A 911 call was made around 7:30 p.m. Monday to report an unconscious man in an apartment on St-Michel Boulevard, near St-Zotique Street.

Police say the victim’s body showed marks of violence, but did not provide more details.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are unexplained for now,” said police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

A safety zone was set up in the area.

The police department’s major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation.

with files from The Canadian Press

 

