Cobourg police make arrests for porch theft, stolen vehicle, cosmetics

Four individuals face theft-related charges following separate incidents in Cobourg, Ont., in recent days.

The Cobourg Police Service says that on Monday, officers investigated a reported theft from a porch over the weekend. Police learned that the homeowner’s surveillance camera captured video of an individual removing three EGO brand batteries from the property on Sunday.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was found on Monday. A 40-year-old Cobourg man was charged with theft under $5,0000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

Cosmetics

On Sunday, police were called to a business in the Strathy Road and Depalma Drive area for reports of a woman in the store who was wanted on a previous theft of a large quantity of cosmetics.

Officers located and arrested a 34-year-old Cobourg woman who was charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

Suspicious vehicle

Around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Elgin Street West area. Police located the vehicle and determined it was stolen from the Belleville area and that one of the two occupants was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police say the female passenger initially provided a false name to officers.

The driver, a 39-year-old Belleville man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old Belleville woman, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man was also charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime,and failure to attend court.

The woman was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order not to communicate with the man.

Both were held in custody for court appearances in Cobourg.