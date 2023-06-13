2 men arrested after 3 people injured in stabbing at Whitby bar

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after a stabbing at a bar in Whitby last weekend that left three people injured and prompted a search from tactical officers and the K9 unit, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday to the Tap and Tankard bar located on Brock Street South, near Dundas Street West.

Three people were found suffering from stab wounds. Police said two of the victims were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in stable condition, while the third suffered minor injuries. They have all since been released from hospital.

Police said officers, including those from the tactical and K9 units, searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects. Investigators later released images of the suspects.

In an update on Monday, police said two arrests had been made.

Jia Jin “Anthony” Luo, 21, of Clarington, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence. Luo was held for a bail hearing.

Spencer Holder, 22, also of Clarington, was charged with assault and was released on an undertaking.

“The Durham Regional Police would thank the members of the public for their assistance in identifying the two parties involved in this matter and allowing this incident to come to a quick conclusion,” police said.