Northwest Calgary sinkhole leaves community association without water

A community association in northwest Calgary is out of water after a sinkhole appeared on Friday.

The crater along Silver Ridge Close N.W. opened up Thursday and snagged the front end of a SUV.

On Monday, the Silver Springs Community Association said the building will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break from the sinkhole. All fitness programs and classes were cancelled.

A media release from the City of Calgary said crews discovered the water main break after fully excavating the sinkhole on Thursday. A second water main break occurred when they tried to fix the first one and crews are currently fixing the second break, the release said.

No injuries were reported. Water main breaks are usually the cause of sinkholes and repairs are considered high priorities, according to the city.

“When silt and soil beneath the asphalt are washed away, it can create a void under the road. Eventually, this causes that section of the road to collapse,” the release read.

The city also said it is looking to provide the community association with water on a temporary basis.

–with files from Ryan White, Global News.