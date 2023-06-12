Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Northwest Calgary sinkhole leaves community association without water

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 7:35 pm
An SUV stuck in a sinkhole on Silver Ridge Close N.W. on June 8. View image in full screen
An SUV stuck in a sinkhole on Silver Ridge Close N.W. on June 8. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A community association in northwest Calgary is out of water after a sinkhole appeared on Friday.

The crater along Silver Ridge Close N.W. opened up Thursday and snagged the front end of a SUV.

On Monday, the Silver Springs Community Association said the building will be closed on Tuesday due to a water main break from the sinkhole. All fitness programs and classes were cancelled.

A media release from the City of Calgary said crews discovered the water main break after fully excavating the sinkhole on Thursday. A second water main break occurred when they tried to fix the first one and crews are currently fixing the second break, the release said.

No injuries were reported. Water main breaks are usually the cause of sinkholes and repairs are considered high priorities, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“When silt and soil beneath the asphalt are washed away, it can create a void under the road. Eventually, this causes that section of the road to collapse,” the release read.

The city also said it is looking to provide the community association with water on a temporary basis.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Massive sinkhole opens up in southeast Calgary'
Massive sinkhole opens up in southeast Calgary

–with files from Ryan White, Global News.

More on Canada
CalgaryWater Main BreakCalgary sinkholeCalgary water main breaknorthwest calgary sinkholesilver springs calgarysilver springs community association
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content