Politics

Milton-Parc homelessness issue still prominent in Montreal ombudsman report

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal ombudsperson says more needs to done to resolve homelessness in Milton-Parc area'
Montreal ombudsperson says more needs to done to resolve homelessness in Milton-Parc area
WATCH: Montreal’s ombudsperson has released her report for 2022, with her office processing hundreds of complaints over the last year. But one issue stood out as complex and heartbreaking. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, the ombudsperson says all levels of government must come together to find solutions for the unhoused in the Milton-Parc area.
Montreal’s ombudsman has released her report for 2022 after her office processed nearly 2,000 complaints over the last year.

One issue stood out and the ombudsman says all levels of government must come together to solve it.

“The very complex and very heartbreaking investigation on Milton-Parc,” said Nadine Mailloux, Montreal’s ombudsman.

The issue of homelessness in the area has been under the ombudsman’s microscope for the second year.

The city has only implemented two of the five recommendations issued, including the creation of a “Good Neighbour Committee” involving residents in finding solutions.

But residents say they weren’t invited to the committee.

“There are a lot of people in the community who have ideas on how to address the situation and for us democratic participation in addressing the situation is extremely important,” said Nathan MacDonald, community organizer with Milton Parc Citizens Committee.

Maintaining an emergency shelter for the Inuit community is “on track” but it hasn’t been achieved yet.

The ombudsman says they will continue to check in with the city until all commitments are complete, but praised authorities for the progress.

“The city I think really has responded really well to our emergency signal,” Mailloux said.

The opposition at city hall is pressuring the city to do more.

More on Politics

“It’s been too long. It’s way past overdue,” said Benoit Langevin, Ensemble Montreal’s homelessness critic.

Mayor Valérie Plante defended her administration’s actions, saying they have put in place a team of intervention workers and a shelter.

“I consider we are innovating with EMMIS (Mobile social mediation and intervention team), with interventions, with PAQ2 (Projets Autochtones Quebec), and we will go further,” Plante said when questioned during city council.

Another big issue revealed by the ombudsman is the lack of reserved street parking for residents in Old Montreal.

Trending Now

The ombudsman says it’s because of terrasses, poorly located Bixi stands and public and private construction are taking over and she’d like to see the city push construction companies to better coordinate.

“You need to monitor the construction site, you need to see that the permit is from this day to this day you need to really do some surveillance that it’s respected,” Mailloux said.

The ombudsman says that the issues that plague Montreal are not inevitable, but in many cases tackling them requires all levels of government to work together effectively.

She encourages Montrealers who believe their municipal rights have been violated to reach out and place a complaint.

Montreal politicsMontreal homelessInuitMontreal IndigenousMontreal UnhousedMilton-Parc DisputesMilton-Parc HomelessMontreal Ombudsman Report
