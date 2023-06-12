Can non-profit real estate companies help solve Montreal’s housing crisis?

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec and Montreal spoke about about their roles in preventing a “David vs. Goliath” Plateau-Mont-Royal renoviction on Monday, and how non-profit organizations can help solve the housing crisis.

Residents of the Manoir Lafontaine, just across from Lafontaine Park, are still riding high after finding out late last month that they won’t be kicked out of their homes.

“I feel like 20 pounds have been lifted off my back,” said 70-year-old Ginette Giguère, who has lived at the Manoir Lafontaine for 40 years.

Back in 2021, residents of the 90-unit building were plunged into uncertainty when they found out they were being renovicted.

Some decided to stay and fight. Two years later, Giguère is among those breathing a massive sigh of relief.

With some help from the government and Desjardins, the building was purchased by non-profit organization Interloge. Interloge’s mission is to keep housing affordable in the 900-plus units it owns across the city.

“It’s a good relief because it’s a big accomplishment for the community,” said Interloge Director General Louis-Philippe Myre.

The province contributed $17 million, the city of Montreal paid $5.6 million, and Desjardins invested about $15 million in the $38-million project.

The sum allowed for the purchase and an extensive renovation during which residents will be relocated by Interloge and pay their same low rent.

“It could have been a symbol of renovictions and it’s actually a symbol of a fight where we were able to gather around citizens and accompany them,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

With Montreal in an affordable housing crisis, both the mayor and the Quebec Housing Minister say getting more buildings out of the hands of real estate developers and into the hands of non profits is part of the solution.

“This way we can keep affordable housing affordable forever, which is not the case when you’re within the market,” said Plante.

Housing Minister France Elaine Duranceau said helping non-profits acquire buildings is an economical way for Quebec to attack the housing crisis.

“If I look at the amount per door that we subsidize for building new housing, it’s much higher sometimes than contributing a portion of a capital in these types of acquisitions,” she said.

Desjardins sees itself helping finance more such projects.

“I think this is something that we can build toward in the long run,” said Desjardins CEO Guy Cormier.

Interloge’s wish is for 20 per cent of housing units to be owned by non-profits.

“Every owner everywhere in every city in Quebec and in Canada would know there’s a strong alternative,” said Myre.

Giguère says if she was rich, like Interloge she’d buy buildings just to make rents affordable.