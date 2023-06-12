Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Rain closes road, leads to flood warning in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Summer 2023 weather: What to expect across Canada'
Summer 2023 weather: What to expect across Canada
WATCH: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell takes a look at what's expected weather-wise across Canada this summer – Jun 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Toronto as a day of heavy rain forces a major road closure.

The local conservation authority issued a flood warning on Monday afternoon, pointing out that as of 2:30 p.m. areas of the Lower Don River were already near capacity with more rain to come.

The warning said that watersheds had already received between 30 and 60 millimetres of rain over 18 hours.

In its warning, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said the Don Valley Park, the Bayview Extension and the GO Richmond Hill line were in danger of flooding.

“All TRCA shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as conditions in watercourses are changing rapidly with significant rising water levels and faster flows,” the warning said.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 4:30 p.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of Bayview Avenue from Pottery Road to the Bayview/Bloor extension were closed due to flooding. They reopened after 5 p.m., but a separate portion near River Street was then closed.

Trending Now

Toronto was among the parts of southern Ontario placed under a special weather statement for rain on Monday.

“Rain associated with a low-pressure system will continue to push into the region early this morning, tapering off this afternoon,” Environment Canada said on Monday.

The weather agency said rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm were expected through Monday morning — when it was expected to be heaviest — into the afternoon hours, with locally higher amounts possible.

More on Toronto
Environment CanadaToronto trafficToronto weatherDon Valley ParkwayToronto FloodingDVPToronto RainDon RiverToronto And Region Conservation AuthorityTRCADon Valley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content