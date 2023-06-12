Menu

Crime

4 officers assaulted in downtown Woodstock, Ont. fight, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:34 pm
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged a male youth with three child pornography related offences. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter
Four police officers were assaulted while trying to break up a fight in downtown Woodstock, Ont., over the weekend.

On Sunday, at 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Dundas Street for a disturbance reported outside a business in the area.

Around 2:35 a.m., police said that officers were forced to intervene when a physical altercation broke out, leading to the assault of four officers as they attempted to separate the individuals from a large group of people leaving a “licensed establishment.”

No serious injuries were reported.

A 19-year-old Woodstock resident, a 46-year-old Woodstock resident, a 28-year-old Chatham resident, and a 22-year-old Ingersoll resident are facing a combined 12 charges, including causing a disturbance, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

