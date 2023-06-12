Menu

Canada

New housing complex opens in Winnipeg, courtesy of the Manitoba Metis Federation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:03 pm
Continuing on its goal to support Metis citizens, the Manitoba Metis Federation officially opened a housing complex in Winnipeg on June 12. View image in full screen
Continuing on its goal to support Metis citizens, the Manitoba Metis Federation officially opened a housing complex in Winnipeg on June 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Manitoba Metis Federation officially opened a new housing complex Monday as part of its plans to continue addressing the needs of Red River Metis citizens.

Located in the Norwood Area of St. Boniface, the complex consists of six units: one single-bedroom unit, two double-bedroom units, two three-bedroom units, and one four-bedroom unit.

In a press release following the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, the MMF said such projects can provide safe, sustainable housing for those in need. Additionally, it said the project helps to support Red River Metis citizens struggling with homelessness, those who are looking at first-time home purchases, or those in need of affordable housing.

“Given the housing challenges facing our country and our province, it’s vital that every level of government actively contributes solutions to address it,” said Will Goodon, MMF minister of housing.

“Along with addressing homelessness through initiatives like Fre Maachi, the MMF is actively creating new home-focused programs including rental properties large and small, to help our Red River Metis citizens thrive through safe and secure housing solutions that meet their needs.”

Back in May, the federation opened a transitional housing facility at 670 Main St. Named Fre Maache, the building is part of the Rapid Services program designed to support Metis citizens at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

MMF unveils new transitional housing
