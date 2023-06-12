Kitchener couple faces charges after 10-year-old boy assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults were arrested after Waterloo Regional Police say they beat up a 10-year-old kid in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Police say they were contacted shortly after 7 p.m. about the incident.

The child was riding a bike near Morgan Avenue and King Street when police say he was confronted by a man and woman who attacked him.

The kid was able to ride away from the pair to safety but was left with minor injuries as a result.

The man and woman also walked off but police were able to identify them, track them down and take them into custody.

A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who are both from Kitchener, are facing assault charges.

Police say that the victim and the pair know each other and that there is no concern for public safety.