Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener couple faces charges after 10-year-old boy assaulted: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 12:09 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two adults were arrested after Waterloo Regional Police say they beat up a 10-year-old kid in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Police say they were contacted shortly after 7 p.m. about the incident.

The child was riding a bike near Morgan Avenue and King Street when police say he was confronted by a man and woman who attacked him.

The kid was able to ride away from the pair to safety but was left with minor injuries as a result.

The man and woman also walked off but police were able to identify them, track them down and take them into custody.

Trending Now

A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, who are both from Kitchener, are facing assault charges.

Police say that the victim and the pair know each other and that there is no concern for public safety.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedKitchener woman arrestedMorgan Avenue KitchenerKitchener 10 year old assaultedKIthcener boy assaulted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content