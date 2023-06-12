Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 9:13 am
Click to play video: 'Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute'
Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute
WATCH ABOVE: Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A truck crash has caused major delays on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto during the Monday morning commute.

Toronto police said the crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. in the area of Park Lawn Road.

A westbound truck ended up on top of the median dividing the east and west lanes, causing some to be blocked.

Emergency crews responded and multiple lanes were closed, leaving just one eastbound lane open to traffic.

Multiple westbound lanes were also closed.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News shortly before 9 a.m. that fuel was leaking from the truck and it was unclear how long cleanup could take.

The spokesperson said the median was badly damaged, meaning it could take some time.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There is no word on whether other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Trending Now

TorontoToronto trafficGardiner ExpresswayTruck CrashGardinerGardiner Expressway crashgardiner crashGardiner truck crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content