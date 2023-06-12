Truck crash causes major delays on Gardiner Expressway during Monday morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

A truck crash has caused major delays on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto during the Monday morning commute.

Toronto police said the crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. in the area of Park Lawn Road.

A westbound truck ended up on top of the median dividing the east and west lanes, causing some to be blocked.

Emergency crews responded and multiple lanes were closed, leaving just one eastbound lane open to traffic.

Multiple westbound lanes were also closed.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News shortly before 9 a.m. that fuel was leaking from the truck and it was unclear how long cleanup could take.

The spokesperson said the median was badly damaged, meaning it could take some time.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There is no word on whether other vehicles were involved in the collision.