Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s west end: police

A child has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Monday morning, police say.

Toronto police said the collision in the area of Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road was reported at 8:05 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took one patient to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Southbound Kipling Avenue was closed in the area after the incident.

