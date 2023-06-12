Child rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s west end: police

A child has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Monday morning, police say.
Toronto police said the collision in the area of Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road was reported at 8:05 a.m. on Monday.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they took one patient to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the collision.
Southbound Kipling Avenue was closed in the area after the incident.
