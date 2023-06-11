Wind still blowing away from Tumbler Ridge, crews working hard on fire guard

Send this page to someone via email

A shift in wind and a light drizzle has helped calm the wildfire burning at Tumbler Ridge’s doorstep.

Officials said mother nature has lent a helping hand in their fight and fire crews are doing their best to take advantage of the time they’ve been given.

B.C. wildfire firefighters, along with volunteers, are working hard on a fire guard and structural protection, in case the winds switch again.

Tumbler Ridge is still standing, but it’s a ghost town. Blue ribbons on the hundreds of doors, confirmation residents have evacuated.

It’s calmer winds again for Sunday, much like Saturday, but fire officials said the threat to the community of Tumbler Ridge is still very present.

“We’re doing everything in our power to prevent the fire from reaching their community,” Scott Reynolds said, with the BC Wildfire Service.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 2,400 residents were ordered to leave their homes on Thursday after the fire started rapidly advancing on the community, but a number of residents have refused to leave their homes.

2:55 Battle to protect Tumbler Ridge

One of those residents is former firefighter Marcel Brodeur, who said he’s keeping watch over his neighbourhood and sending updates to his worried friends.

Brodeur is laser-focused on the ridgeline behind his home, where the wildfire is burning just beyond eyesight.

“Right now, we are looking really good. I got a feeling we are going to be okay,” he told Global News on Sunday.

Inside the town’s borders is an army of firefighters and volunteers from across the province.

They continue to spray down homes, put sprinklers on rooftops and remove ignition sources like dry brushes from properties, in case the fire kicks up aggressively again.

Story continues below advertisement

The wind is still blowing easterly, away from the community of Tumbler Ridge, something the mayor is beyond grateful for.

“The weather has really helped over the last day and a bit. Winds continue to blow east. I know we are seeing (temperatures) warm up Sunday (and) I know fire crews are working hard on a fire guard,” Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka said.

“The weather is helping a lot, and we did get a light drizzle (Saturday).”

2:13 Ongoing impact of Cameron Bluffs wildfire

As of Sunday morning, the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire is an estimated 19,714 hectares and is around four kilometres east of Tumbler Ridge.

Limited growth has been seen by BC Wildfire officials.

“The winds will continue to be from west/southwest and are expected to increase slightly (Sunday) afternoon,” BC Wildfire staff said in an update.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a slight chance of precipitation on Tuesday, in the meantime, temperatures will remain seasonal with low-to-moderate humidity during the day.”

“Fire behaviour is expected to remain moderate until the inversion lifts and winds pick up in the afternoon.”

Residents told Global News they’re anxious about when they’ll be able to return home. An evacuation order for Tumbler Ridge still stands, however, the district is issuing temporary entry permits to people who have a legitimate need to be back, for things like taking care of livestock or dealing with essential services.