Nashville SC rallies to tie Toronto FC 1-1, extending unbeaten run to nine games

Toronto FC settled for another draw Saturday, leaving more points on the table in a season that is proving hard to turn around.

Still there were positives in the 1-1 tie with Nashville SC, which came into the game as one of the hottest teams in Major League Soccer.

Toronto (3-5-10) went ahead in the first half on a highlight-reel goal by Lorenzo Insigne. But Nashville (9-3-5) rallied in the second half, pulling even in the 69th minute on an error by normally reliable goalkeeper Sean Johnson to extend its unbeaten run in league play to nine games (6-0-3).

The goal came seconds after Toronto centre back Aime Mabika cleared Hany Mukhtar’s header off the goal line. The ball came out and Federico Bernardeschi could not clear it, allowing substitute Randall Leal to launch a long-range shot that Johnson fumbled.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto ‘keeper’s search for shutout No. 100 in league and playoff play continues.

The Nashville rally was triggered by substitutes Fafa Picault and Leal, who injected life into the visitors’ offence. Teal Bunbury hit the Toronto woodwork twice before Leal struck, quietening the announced crowd of 27,228 on a warm evening at BMO Field.

Toronto is unbeaten in four games (1-0-3) and remains hard to beat at home, where it is 3-1-6 in league play this season. But it has won just two of its last 15 outings (2-5-8) in all competitions.

“We’re in a rut,” Toronto coach Bob Bradley said after his team’s third straight draw. “We’re in a rut where when you need a play, when you need maybe luck, something that helps a group feel three points (is there). I thought that (three points) was going to be the case tonight.”

Toronto got stronger as the first half wore on, showing signs of the free-flowing offence supporters have hoped to see.

“All in all we take the positives from this,” said midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who captained the team in his return from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury. “(Nashville) is the second-place team in the whole league and I thought for most of the game we were the better team.”

Nashville came into the game riding a four-game win streak _ matching the franchise record set in August-September 2022. It has not lost in league play since April 15, when it was beaten 2-1 at New York City FC.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto outshot Nashville 15-9 but managed to put only two shots on target, compared to three for the visitors.

Insigne and Bernardeschi created chances but could not find a teammate to finish them. So Insigne took matters into his own hands in the 38th minute, drifting off the left wing and outpacing Shaq Moore to make room for a curling shot from just outside the penalty box that a diving Joe Willis got a hand on but could not keep out.

Insigne’s third goal of the season came on the only shot on target for either team in the first half. It marked the fourth straight Toronto goal that Insigne had been involved in, with two goals and two assists.

Insigne celebrated the goal, pointing to the TFC badge on his jersey.

Toronto was without injured defender Matt Hedges, midfielders Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello and Victor Vazquez and forward Adama Diomande. With centre backs Sigurd Rosted and Shane O’Neill on the bench to start, Bob Bradley had fullback Richie Laryea slot into centre back alongside Mabika.

Former Toronto players Daniel Lovitz, Lukas MacNaughton and Jacob Shaffelburg all started for Nashville which was without star defender Walker Zimmerman who is in camp with the U.S.

MacNaughton’s night ended early when he had to leave in the 26th minute due to an injury. Shaffelburg was substituted in the 58th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Nashville arrived with the league’s top defence having conceded just 11 goals in its first 16 matches. Willis had a league-best 0.69 goals-against average with six shutouts.

Nashville had outscored opponents 17-7 during its unbeaten run with Mukhtar, the league’s player of the month for May, contributing eight goals and four assists. It has not allowed more than a goal per match in the streak.

UP NEXT

Toronto is off until June 21 when it visits league-leading FC Cincinnati after the international break.