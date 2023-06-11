Menu

Crime

Arrests made in Winnipeg convenience store robbery, assault

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 1:33 pm
Winnipeg police say they have made two arrests in a commercial robbery and assault that happened on Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have made two arrests in a commercial robbery and assault that happened on Sunday. SDV
Winnipeg police say they have made two arrests in a robbery and assault that happened at a convenience store on Sunday.

Police say they went to the 600 block of McPhillips Street at midnight for reports of a robbery.

Upon their arrival police were told two men had run away after robbing a convenience store and assaulting two employees.

Police say officers found the suspects in the back lane of Manitoba Avenue near Sinclair Street and placed them under arrest without incident.

A 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have both been arrested and are facing charges related to armed robbery.

Winnipeg police investigate incident near Salter St. and Burrows Ave.
Through their investigation, police learned the suspects, armed with bear spray and a hatchet, went to a store and demanded money from the 20-year-old and 24-year-old men working there.

Trending Now

The men attempted to stop the robbery but one of the suspects armed himself with a metal object and struck both employees in the upper body. The suspects then ran away after taking the cash drawer and tobacco products.

Police say the employees were taken to hospital for treatment. The suspects and victims were not known to one another.

CrimeAssaultwinnipegRobberyWinnipeg crimeArmed RobberyWPSrobbery assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

