Arrests made in Winnipeg convenience store robbery, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have made two arrests in a robbery and assault that happened at a convenience store on Sunday.

Police say they went to the 600 block of McPhillips Street at midnight for reports of a robbery.

Upon their arrival police were told two men had run away after robbing a convenience store and assaulting two employees.

Police say officers found the suspects in the back lane of Manitoba Avenue near Sinclair Street and placed them under arrest without incident.

A 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have both been arrested and are facing charges related to armed robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Through their investigation, police learned the suspects, armed with bear spray and a hatchet, went to a store and demanded money from the 20-year-old and 24-year-old men working there.

The men attempted to stop the robbery but one of the suspects armed himself with a metal object and struck both employees in the upper body. The suspects then ran away after taking the cash drawer and tobacco products.

Police say the employees were taken to hospital for treatment. The suspects and victims were not known to one another.