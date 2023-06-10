Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario ticket drawn as winner of $22M Lotto Max jackpot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Unclaimed $70M Lotto Max winning ticket will expire in June'
Unclaimed $70M Lotto Max winning ticket will expire in June
RELATED: There’s a $70 million lottery ticket that’s still unclaimed – 11 months after the winning numbers were announced. That winning Lotto Max ticket has been unclaimed since June 28 of last year. It was purchased at a retailer in Scarborough, Ont. and will expire next month – May 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario ticket been drawn in the latest Lotto Max jackpot winner as organizers continue to search for the absent owner of a $70 million ticket from June last year.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $22 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a player in Ontario who bought their ticket via the OLG website. The draw was made on Friday.

The ticket is the second large Ontario jackpot winner in a week, after a Windsor ticket won the $35 million Lotto Max ticket on Tuesday.

The latest draw also saw a $100,000 Encore ticket sold in Toronto.

Meanwhile, OLG said it continues to hunt for the winner of a $70 million jackpot in June 2022. That ticket, which has gone unclaimed for close to a year, will expire on June 28, 2023. Its winning numbers are: 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

Story continues below advertisement

The jackpot for the next draw on June 13 will be an estimated $10 million.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

Related News
OlgLotto MaxOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationEncoreLotto Max jackpotOntario Lotteryontario lottery winnerOntario lottery winning ticket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content