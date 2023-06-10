Ontario ticket drawn as winner of $22M Lotto Max jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario ticket been drawn in the latest Lotto Max jackpot winner as organizers continue to search for the absent owner of a $70 million ticket from June last year.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the $22 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a player in Ontario who bought their ticket via the OLG website. The draw was made on Friday.

The ticket is the second large Ontario jackpot winner in a week, after a Windsor ticket won the $35 million Lotto Max ticket on Tuesday.

The latest draw also saw a $100,000 Encore ticket sold in Toronto.

Meanwhile, OLG said it continues to hunt for the winner of a $70 million jackpot in June 2022. That ticket, which has gone unclaimed for close to a year, will expire on June 28, 2023. Its winning numbers are: 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 13 will be an estimated $10 million.

— with a file from The Canadian Press