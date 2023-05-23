$70M Lotto Max prize from last year still unclaimed and will soon expire

Send this page to someone via email

A $70 million Lotto Max prize from a draw in June 2022 has yet to be claimed and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says it will expire in around one month.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the OLG encouraged people to check their tickets for the June 28, 2022 draw, noting the ticket that won the jackpot was sold in Toronto’s Scarborough area.

“This yet-to-be-claimed $70 million winning ticket will expire on June 28, 2023, unless the rightful ticket holder comes forward to OLG before then,” the statement said.

“(The) OLG has very detailed information about this winning ticket. However, as the ticket was purchased at a lottery retailer, we don’t know the identity of the person or group that purchased the ticket. As occurs in all OLG prize claims, there is a review process to determine the rightful ownership of the ticket.”

The OLG said the winning numbers for the June 28, 2022 Lotto Max draw are 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

If someone believes they bought the winning ticket, they were encouraged to contact the OLG at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti previously told Global News that there are some cases where the OLG may award a prize even after the deadline has passed.

“There is still the potential for this, but it has to be a really, really good reason for the delay,” he said, adding that it would be done on a “case-by-case basis.”

Lottery players were encouraged to check places where they store their tickets.

The OLG said if the $70 million winning ticket expires, the prize will used for future bonus games or promotions.

Bitonti said Tuesday that a $70 million winning ticket going unclaimed is “a rare occurrence in Canadian lottery history.”