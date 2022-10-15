Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Millions won in Ontario, but Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed for another week

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 1:55 pm
The $70 million jackpot was not claimed in Friday's draw, OLG says. View image in full screen
The $70 million jackpot was not claimed in Friday's draw, OLG says. Isaac Callan/Global News

Another week has passed and the Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed.

Friday’s draw saw the jackpot remain unclaimed, though several million-dollar tickets were won around the province, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said.

On Wednesday, the OLG said the Lotto Max jackpot had never gone unclaimed this long before. There have been 18 draws since the jackpot was last won.

Read more: Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long, OLG says

Six tickets worth $1 million were picked in Ontario during Friday’s draw, while several other tickets, including a $1.4 million second-place prize, were also selected.

Trending Now

According to OLG, million-dollar tickets were sold in York Region, Markham, Burlington, Brant County, Welland and Toronto. A ticket worth $500,000 was also sold in Woodbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Someone in Simcoe County won the second-place pool valued at just over $1.4 million, OLG said.

Read more: No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Encore tickets, valued at between $100,000 and $1 million, were won in Toronto, York Region and Woodbridge.

The $70-million Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed.

Lotto MaxOlgOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationWinning lottery ticketontario lottery winnerOntario lottery jackpotOntario lottery ticketsOntario Max Millions

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers