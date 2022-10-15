Millions won in Ontario, but Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed for another week

Send this page to someone via email

Another week has passed and the Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed.

Friday’s draw saw the jackpot remain unclaimed, though several million-dollar tickets were won around the province, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said.

On Wednesday, the OLG said the Lotto Max jackpot had never gone unclaimed this long before. There have been 18 draws since the jackpot was last won.

Six tickets worth $1 million were picked in Ontario during Friday’s draw, while several other tickets, including a $1.4 million second-place prize, were also selected.

According to OLG, million-dollar tickets were sold in York Region, Markham, Burlington, Brant County, Welland and Toronto. A ticket worth $500,000 was also sold in Woodbridge.

Someone in Simcoe County won the second-place pool valued at just over $1.4 million, OLG said.

Encore tickets, valued at between $100,000 and $1 million, were won in Toronto, York Region and Woodbridge.

The $70-million Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed.