Canada

Missing hiker found dead near mountain peak northeast of Lions Bay

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 8:35 pm
Search for missing B.C. hiker ends in tragedy
The search for a missing hiker near Lions Bay has ended in tragedy, officials confirmed Friday. Michael Tu had been reported missing after failing to return from a hike on Mount Harvey Wednesday.
The search for a 29-year-old hiker who went missing on Wednesday has ended in tragedy.

Michael Tu was found deceased near the peak of Mount Harvey, northeast of Lions Bay, B.C., on Thursday evening. In a news release, RCMP said they believe he died accidentally, succumbing to “undisclosed injuries.”

“Unfortunately, this search did not have the outcome we were hoping for, and we are heartbroken for the man’s family,” said Cpl. Angela Kermer.

“We are, however, very thankful to community volunteers who helped search, and to Lions Bay Search and Rescue who were exceptional with their work.”

North Shore Search and Rescue called for ‘surprising’ number of non-trauma calls

Martin Colwell of Lions Bay Search and Rescue said the call about Tu’s disappearance came in around 2 a.m. on Thursday, prompting a widespread search with multiple ground crews and a helicopter.

Tu was known to have made it to the summit of Mount Harvey around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and was due back down in the afternoon, he added. His brother tried unsuccessfully to contact him around 4 p.m., and it appeared Tu’s phone was turned off at the time, Colwell said.

Tu’s vehicle never left the trailhead parking lot.

Colwell said Tu was well-equipped with good gear and made sure people knew of his whereabouts before heading out.

— with files from Simon Little

