Crime

Murder trial date set in fatal stabbing of father outside Vancouver Starbucks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents of Paul Schmidt visit his memorial'
Parents of Paul Schmidt visit his memorial
An emotional night in downtown Vancouver as the parents of Paul Schmidt visit his memorial outside the Starbucks where he was stabbed to death. Christa Dao reports – Mar 29, 2023
A date has been set for the murder trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a B.C. father outside a Vancouver Starbucks in broad daylight.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder in the grisly killing, which was caught on camera and shocked the city.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday a preliminary trial date has been set for April 22, 2024, with pre-trial hearings set for the month prior.

Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37, was stabbed outside the coffee shop at Granville and Pender streets on March 26 after a “brief altercation,” according to Vancouver police. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Click to play video: 'Man charged in fatal stabbing of Paul Stanley Schmidt at a Starbucks during a busy peak time with tourists watching'
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Paul Stanley Schmidt at a Starbucks during a busy peak time with tourists watching

His mother told Global News he was with his wife and young daughter at the time, and had allegedly asked the suspect not to vape near his daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve lost our son and it’s devastating. Paul had a great life. He lived for life, he lived for his family, and to have that ripped away from him is just cruel and unacceptable,” Kathy Schmidt said in an interview at the time.

Trending Now

Gosal was arrested at the scene and charged the following day. At the time, police said they did not believe the two men knew one another.

Following Schmidt’s death, graphic videos of the killing circulated on social media, prompting pleas from the victim’s family not to share the images.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised close to $200,000.

Click to play video: 'Should sharing graphic crime scene video be punishable by law?'
Should sharing graphic crime scene video be punishable by law?
HomicideStabbingSecond Degree Murderfatal stabbingVancouver homicideStarbucks stabbingPaul SchmidtInderdeep Singh GosalVancouver Starbucks stabbingfather stabbed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

