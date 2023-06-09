Second-degree murder charge laid in 2022 Maple Ridge shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have secured a second-degree murder charge in the fatal daylight shooting of a 41-year-old man in last year.

Arthur Comeau was gunned down on Carlton Street near 123 Avenue around 2 p.m. on April 28, 2022.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Friday that prosecutors have now approved the murder charge against 31-year-old Maple Ridge resident Justin Wareing.

IHIT said it would not comment further with the case now before the courts.

At the time of the killing, police said that Comeau was known to police but it was unclear if his death was linked to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

Court records show Wareing with several convictions on his record, including robbery, assault and assaulting a peace officer.