Murdered Airdrie man’s legacy lives on through fundraiser supporting children in sport

Loved ones of Kalix Langenau are keeping his memory alive by raising funds to ensure children from families facing financial challenges in Airdrie, Alta., are able to play amateur sports.

Langenau, 19, was last seen alive in February 2020. Two days later, his body was found in a rural area southeast of Airdrie. A 21-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death.

“The Kalix Legacy Foundation was set up to fulfil Kalix’s wish of providing financially challenged families with support to access sports as well as proper fitting, safe equipment within Airdrie,” Betina Fillion, Kalix’s stepmother, told Global News.

This weekend’s Kalix Legacy Foundation Charity Classic will include a celebrity charity golf tournament Friday with Stampeders and NHL alumni at the Apple Creek Golf Course in Rocky View County, a celebrity charity hockey game Saturday at the Ron Ebbensen Twin Arena in Airdrie and a Saturday night celebration banquet at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary.

“To us, it’s really important to keep his memory alive through positive aspects (that) promote what he believed in, which is helping others to be able to participate in sports,” explained John Langenau, Kalix’s father.

“We’ve had so much support here in Airdrie and I don’t know without them if we would be in the positive place we are today.”

“I want Kalix to be remembered for who he was, what he brought to this community, how he touched those around him, and that’s something we have control over on days like today,” added Fillion.

View image in full screen Kalix Langenau, 19, was last seen in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Courtesy: Airdrie RCMP

To date, the Kalix Legacy Foundation has helped children join taekwondo, dance, hockey, soccer, and lacrosse and equipped them with the necessary outfits and gear.

John Langenau says the foundation helps bridge gaps in affordability between what other children’s charities provide and the total cost families face to register in sports and secure equipment.

According to Fillion and Langenau, to date, the foundation has assisted 26 Airdrie youth and they have no plans of slowing down.

“We know that there are families out there who need us, but don’t know of us yet,” said Fillion. “It’s not only raising money today, but it’s accessing and getting our name to the families who we can help.”

For more information on the initiative visit Kalix Legacy Foundation.

— with files from Global News’ Michael King