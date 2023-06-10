Ashley Furniture sofas, recliners recalled due to fire risk

Send this page to someone via email

A range of products by Canadian company, Ashley Furniture Industries LLC, are being recalled due to potential fire hazards.

Ashley power loveseats, sofas, and recliners with LED cup holders are at risk of failing after prolonged use, the Government of Canada said in a safety alert Friday, which could lead to overheating and fire.

The government is advising consumers to immediately unplug recalled products and contact Ashley Furniture for free repairs.

The alert says the company has received no reports of consumer incidents or injuries in Canada as of May 31, 2023. However, the company received six reports in the United States of fire, smoke damage and damaged furniture in products with LED cup holders, but no injuries.

This recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners.

The Government of Canada released a recall/safety alert Friday, June 9 2023 for a number of Ashley Furniture products. The recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners. Credit: Health Canada/Ashley Furniture Industries LLC

The following products were affected:

Loveseats sold under the model 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C, 3700418

Recliners sold under the model 3700313, 3700413, 3700313C, 3700413C

Sofas sold under the model 3700315, 3700415, 3700315C, 3700415C

The alert notes that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

For more information, consumers can contact Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC by telephone at 866-482-2893 from 7 am to 5pm CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the company recall website.