Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ashley Furniture sofas, recliners recalled due to fire risk

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta man battles popular furniture retailer over defective couch'
Alberta man battles popular furniture retailer over defective couch
Cosori is recalling millions of air fryers sold in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico from June 2018 to December 2022 because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. There have been 23 reports of minor property damage globally and 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, including four in Canada. – Dec 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A range of products by Canadian company, Ashley Furniture Industries LLC, are being recalled due to potential fire hazards.

Ashley power loveseats, sofas, and recliners with LED cup holders are at risk of failing after prolonged use, the Government of Canada said in a safety alert Friday, which could lead to overheating and fire.

The government is advising consumers to immediately unplug recalled products and contact Ashley Furniture for free repairs.

The alert says the company has received no reports of consumer incidents or injuries in Canada as of May 31, 2023. However, the company received six reports in the United States of fire, smoke damage and damaged furniture in products with LED cup holders, but no injuries.

This recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners.

Story continues below advertisement

 

White recliner
The Government of Canada released a recall/safety alert Friday, June 9 2023 for a number of Ashley Furniture products. The recall involves Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC Party Time Loveseats, Sofas and Recliners. Credit: Health Canada/Ashley Furniture Industries LLC

The following products were affected:

Trending Now
  • Loveseats sold under the model 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C, 3700418
  • Recliners sold under the model 3700313, 3700413, 3700313C, 3700413C
  • Sofas sold under the model 3700315, 3700415, 3700315C, 3700415C

The alert notes that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Cosori recalling millions of air fryers for fire risk, injuries reported in Canada'
Cosori recalling millions of air fryers for fire risk, injuries reported in Canada

For more information, consumers can contact Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC by telephone at 866-482-2893 from 7 am to 5pm CT, Monday through Friday, or visit the company recall website.

Advertisement
More on Canada
FireGovernment of CanadaRecallConsumerWarningfire riskfire hazardRecall AlertLED lightingOverheatingSafety AlertAshley FurnitureAshley
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content