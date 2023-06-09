Man charged after stabbing in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said an assault with a weapon was reported in the Wilson Heights Boulevard and Reiner Road area at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two men got into a fight.

During the altercation, officers said one of the men was stabbed.

“The injured man fled the area to seek help,” police said in a news release. “The suspect followed him, armed with two wooden objects.”

According to police, the suspect was arrested a short time later.

Officers said the two men were known to each other.

A 26-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

He appeared in court in Toronto on June 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.