Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after stabbing in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 2:32 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said an assault with a weapon was reported in the Wilson Heights Boulevard and Reiner Road area at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two men got into a fight.

During the altercation, officers said one of the men was stabbed.

“The injured man fled the area to seek help,” police said in a news release. “The suspect followed him, armed with two wooden objects.”

According to police, the suspect was arrested a short time later.

Trending Now

Officers said the two men were known to each other.

A 26-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in court in Toronto on June 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto StabbingCrime Torontostabbing torontoWilson Heights Boulevardreiner road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content