Crime

Man faces attempted murder charge after violent Erickson home invasion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 2:42 pm
Victim Candace Richardson. View image in full screen
Victim Candace Richardson. Submitted
The man accused of a brutal attack during an Erickson, Man., home invasion on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder.

Carter Prince, 18, is also facing charges of breaking and entering to commit an offence and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Candace Richardson, 30, was asleep at her home and woke up to someone stabbing her repeatedly.

Click to play video: 'Community of Erickson left ‘shocked’ by random home invasion, violent attack that ensued'
Community of Erickson left ‘shocked’ by random home invasion, violent attack that ensued

Richardson, who is pregnant, remains in hospital with what RCMP and family have called “severe injuries,” as the small rural community tries to come to terms with the violence.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Richardson’s medical needs had eclipsed $28,000 by Friday afternoon.

Trending Now

A motive for the attack remains unknown, and police said the victim and suspect weren’t known to each other.

Click to play video: '‘He probably thought she was dead’: Victim’s family describes Manitoba home invasion'
‘He probably thought she was dead’: Victim’s family describes Manitoba home invasion
