‘He probably thought she was dead’: Victim’s family describes Manitoba home invasion

Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of violence.

A woman who was brutally attacked in a seemingly random home invasion Tuesday will survive, her family says, but her life will be forever altered by the ordeal.

Candace Richardson, 30, had fallen asleep watching TV in her Erickson, Man., basement, when she woke up to someone stabbing her repeatedly.

“She had surgery the other day to get the shard from the knife that was left over in her skull removed,” said Michelle McMunn, whose brother, Scott, is Richardson’s fiancé.

“Her whole face looks like it’s been sewn on. … There’s so many stitches.

“My brother has been spoon-feeding her because she can’t open up her jaw. The knife went into her mouth, into the other side.”

McMunn said her brother and sister-in-law had moved to the Erickson area a year ago, where they opened a restaurant. So far, she told 680 CJOB’s The Start, there doesn’t appear to be any motive.

#rcmpmb have arrested an 18yo male in connection with this home invasion and he remains in police custody at this time. We will provide further information as soon as possible. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 7, 2023

Wasagaming RCMP said Wednesday afternoon they had made an arrest in connection with the attack. An 18-year-old man is in custody, and police said that while Richardson’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, they were “quite severe” and will likely give her issues for some time.

McMunn said that’s an understatement.

“Her arms are both in casts right now. She can’t move, she’s basically just bedridden.

“I honestly just think he probably thought she was dead, which is why he left.”

McMunn said the family credits a neighbour — who, thankfully, was a nurse — with saving her sister-in-law’s life. After the attack, Richardson was able to reach the neighbour’s house, where she yelled for help before collapsing.

To make things even worse, Richardson is in the early stages of pregnancy, expecting her first child — something McMunn said extended family first learned about while she was in hospital.

“She’s in her first trimester and she’s quite early on… it’s just so early on that they can’t tell, but they’re monitoring it.”

The one positive in such a grim situation, she said, is the support from the community — both in Erickson and across the province. A relative put together a GoFundMe account to help cover any of Richardson’s medical costs that aren’t covered by provincial healthcare, and as of Thursday morning, it had eclipsed its $20,000 goal by thousands.

Overall, McMunn said, the family just needs time to recover.

“I think they just need time. She has a lot of PTSD. She can’t sleep with the light off.

“She just needs time to heal and probably needs to go to therapy for a long time.”