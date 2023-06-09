Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person in custody after 3 people struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:53 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 1:03 p.m. on Friday in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.

Police said officers received reports that three people had been struck by a vehicle.

They were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, officers said.

According to police, one person is in police custody.

Officer said there were delays in the area and urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSToronto CollisionDundas Streetpedestrians struckdovercourt rd
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content