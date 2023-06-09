1 person in custody after 3 people struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in custody after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 1:03 p.m. on Friday in the Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West area.

Police said officers received reports that three people had been struck by a vehicle.

They were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, officers said.

According to police, one person is in police custody.

Officer said there were delays in the area and urged motorists to consider alternate routes.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Dovercourt Rd & Dundas St W

1:03pm

– 3 victims transported to hospital with minor injuries#GO1318104

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 9, 2023