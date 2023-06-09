Silver Springs sinkhole snags SUV

See more sharing options

An investigation is underway into what caused a sinkhole that damaged an SUV in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

The crater along Silver Ridge Close N.W., in the community of Silver Springs, opened up Thursday, snagging the front end of a vehicle.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the sinkhole has not been confirmed.