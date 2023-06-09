Menu

Canada

Silver Springs sinkhole snags SUV

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 1:12 pm
An SUV stuck in a sinkhole on Silver Ridge Close N.W. on June 8. View image in full screen
An SUV stuck in a sinkhole on Silver Ridge Close N.W. on June 8. Global News
An investigation is underway into what caused a sinkhole that damaged an SUV in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

The crater along Silver Ridge Close N.W., in the community of Silver Springs, opened up Thursday, snagging the front end of a vehicle.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the sinkhole has not been confirmed.

CalgarySUVSinkholeCalgary sinkholeSilver SpringsSilver Ridge CloseSilver Spings Community Association
